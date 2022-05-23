Guests For This Week's WWE The Bump, New Classic WWE Network Content, Young Rock Season 2 Finale Prview

- This week's episode of WWE The Bump will feature Bobby Lashley and Happy Corbin. The episode will stream on the WWE Network, Peacock and the company's social media platforms on Wednesday. The show also recently revealed it is moving its timeslot from June 1:

Tell a friend to tell a friend!@WWETheBump is moving to 1PM ET starting June 1st! pic.twitter.com/KNhp7V6OgW — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 18, 2022

- WWE Network is adding more classic content to their streaming platform with summer 1995 episodes of WWF Superstars which build to that year's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Watch a classic 1995 episode on YouTube below:

- Tomorrow, NBC will air two episodes of Young Rock which will bring season 2 to an end. The plots for the episodes feature. The hit show has been renewed for a third season, which will premiere in November. Check out the episode previews below for the final two episodes of this season:

* 8 PM EST - "The WWF sends Dwayne to Memphis to develop his wrestling skills. When a booker bullies Downtown Bruno, Dwayne decides to fight back."

* 8:30 PM EST - "In 2032, Candidate Dwayne Johnson rides the ups and downs of election day. In 1984, Rocky and Ata are at a crossroads with their futures in wrestling."