Cody Rhodes In Action On Tonight's WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley’s "All Mighty Challenge", Becky Lynch To Address Asuka

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

Cody Rhodes goes one-on-one against The Miz on tonight's episode of WWE RAW on USA Network.

In addition, Bobby Lashley will present an "All Mighty Challenge" for Omos and MVP  following Lashley winning a steel cage match against Omos last Monday.

Also announced, Becky Lynch will address her loss to Asuka which saw her win a title shot against Bianca Belair the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Below is the announced card for tonight so far:

- Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

- Bobby Lashley’s "All Mighty Challenge" for Omos and MVP

- Becky Lynch addresses her #1 contender match loss to Asuka


#wwe #raw #cody rhodes #bobby lashley #becky lynch
