WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Snoop Dogg Shares Support For Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns Tells Fans He May Have Wrestled Last WWE Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

Snoop Dogg Shares Support For Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns Tells Fans He May Have Wrestled Last WWE Live Event

- On his Instagram, Snoop Dogg has shared an image of himself and Banks and used the caption "Bloodline" reminding fans of their family connection. Many believe this is Snoop's way of publically supporting his cousin:

- During Sunday Stunner in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event to retain his title. Following the match Reigns addressed the crowd, saying that this could be his final WWE live event:

- WWE has released a photo of Roman Reigns from the Cedar Rapids, Iowa event, pointing to the sky holding his title belts:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

 

>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #snoop dogg #sasha banks #roman reigns
https://wrestlr.me/76386/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π