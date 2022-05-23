Mixed Tag Team Match Internally Listed For AEW Double or Nothing PPV

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW has a mixed tag team match internally listed and planned for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which takes place on May 29, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada.

“They’re still going to do something with Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky. The plan for sure was a mixed tag. I know people who presume it still is the idea, and when I watched the TV and Guevara and Kazarian were pounding the belts, they said they were gonna do it until they get the match they want, and they made it very clear the match they wanted was Sammy and Tay against Paige VanZant and Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page, they want that mixed tag. So unless something changed, the mixed tag is it.

“I was outright told over the weekend that it was ‘listed’. Until it’s announced it’s not announced, they could do it a different way. But, I was actually outright told that match is tentatively scheduled for the pay-per-view.”