Shannon Moore Reveals WCW Originally Hired Him For "Real World" Style Reality Show

Former WCW and WWE star Shannon Moore recently appeared on Table Talk, during which he revealed WCW originally hired him to be in a reality show:

“We ended up going down to the power plant. WCW hired me. I was the first of 21 cruiserweights that they hired to do a reality show, like Real World at the time. It was basically going to be a version of Tough Enough,” he said.

“So Eric Bischoff, I think he had like the first Tough Enough idea because he was going to do it with us, the cruiserweights that he hired. He was going to put us in a house and show us working our way through the ranks, even though most of us had already been wrestling for six or seven years. Then finally, we would make it to WCW Nitro and that’s how we would start our career, but it was going to be a reality series.”

“But before that took off, they kiboshed that idea.”