WWE Sunday Stunner Results - May 22, 2022, Fort Wayne, Indiana & Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

WWE held two Sunday Stunner Event on May 22, which took place at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

RAW - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

- The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) def. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in a Tag Team Match.

- Veer Mahaan def. Robert Roode in a Singles Match.

- Theory (c) def. Mustafa Ali to retain his WWE United States Championship.

- Bobby Lashley def. Omos via disqualification in a Singles Match when Omos used a Steel Chair. After the match, Bobby Lashley speared Omos through a table.

- The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) def. AJ Styles and Liv Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

- Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins in a Singles Match.

- Bianca Belair (c) def. Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch and Asuka in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain her WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

SmackDown - Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

- Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

- GUNTHER def. Drew Gulak in a Singles Match.

- Aliyah def. Shotzi in a Singles Match.

- The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) def. Butch and Ridge Holland, The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) and Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal in a Singles Match.

- Raquel Gonzalez def. Shayna Baszler in a Singles Match.

- Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.