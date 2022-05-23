Producers Revealed For Last Week’s WWE RAW, SmackDown and Main Event

Fightful reports that the following people produced the matches listed for the events below last week:
- Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- Abyss produced Mustafa Ali vs. Veer
- Michael Hayes & Curtis Axel produced Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso
- Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari produced AJ Styles & Finn Balor
- Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville
- Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable
- Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
- Michael Hayes produced Roman Reigns promo
- Abyss & Curtis Axel produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn
- Adam Pearce produced Happy Talk
- Kenny Dykstra produced Gunther vs. Drew Gulak
- Shane Helms produced RKBro promo
- Petey Williams produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi
- Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari produced Xavier Woods vs. Butch
- Michael Hayes & Shane Helms produced Usos vs. RKBro
- Ariya Daivari produced the Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky pre-show dark match.
- Jason Jordan produced the Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley dark match main event
- Ariya Daivari produced Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez
- Curtis Axel produced Reggie vs. Ciampa