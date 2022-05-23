Producers Revealed For Last Week’s WWE RAW, SmackDown and Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

Fightful reports that the following people produced the matches listed for the events below last week:

RAW

- Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

- Abyss produced Mustafa Ali vs. Veer

- Michael Hayes & Curtis Axel produced Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso

- Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari produced AJ Styles & Finn Balor

- Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville

- Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable

- Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

SmackDown

- Michael Hayes produced Roman Reigns promo

- Abyss & Curtis Axel produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

- Adam Pearce produced Happy Talk

- Kenny Dykstra produced Gunther vs. Drew Gulak

- Shane Helms produced RKBro promo

- Petey Williams produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi

- Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari produced Xavier Woods vs. Butch

- Michael Hayes & Shane Helms produced Usos vs. RKBro

- Ariya Daivari produced the Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky pre-show dark match.

- Jason Jordan produced the Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley dark match main event

WWE Main Event

- Ariya Daivari produced Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

- Curtis Axel produced Reggie vs. Ciampa