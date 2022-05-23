WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Crowd Cheering Returning To NJPW?, Maki Yuka and Takeshita Visit Bubba Gump, Danhausen

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2022

Crowd Cheering Returning To NJPW?, Maki Yuka and Takeshita Visit Bubba Gump, Danhausen

- Maki Yuka and Takeshita recently viewed Bubba Gump for some food. Bubba Gump Shrimp Company is an American seafood restaurant chain inspired by the 1994 film Forrest Gump:

- Restrictions of crowds cheering at NJPW events could soon be lifted according to commentator Kevin Kelly. He tweeted," I'm hearing that the restrictions on NJPW crowds vocally cheering could be lifted by the end of May. Wouldn't it be wonderful to hear your voices for #njBOSJ final on June 3?":

- AEW star Danhausen is getting some attention over on the NJPW Twitter page. Check out the tweet below and use the translate feature:


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #njpw #aew #maki yuka #takeshita
https://wrestlr.me/76380/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π