Johnny Gargano On How The Pandemic Changed His Character, Feud With Tommaso Ciampa, Advice For Up & Coming WWE Recruits

Johnny Gargano was recently a guest on The Bob Culture Podcast, where he spoke about the pandemic's effect on his character.

“I think things turned out the way they were supposed to. That was never going to be the way that character was supposed to be. It was going to be a lot more serious, but I just kind of felt like with everything going on with the pandemic and with COVID and things like that, I felt like NXT just needed a little bit of levity, a little bit of funniness, silliness, goofiness, and I was happy that I was able to provide that.”

On his feud with Tommaso Ciampa:

“We were extremely lucky. Timing worked out to where Tommaso was able to leave and get surgery … people had to wait for the match as opposed to it just being immediate. It worked out so fantastic, because then I ended up having a match with Andrade that propelled me to a new height. And then Tommaso came back right after that, so I was already riding high from that match. And it’s so funny that like, if Tommaso doesn’t go get surgery after that match, the Andrade match never happens. Also, if Drew [McIntyre] doesn’t get hurt during the match with Andrade, where he lost the title to Andrade, me vs. Andrade doesn’t happen either … There is a different timeline somewhere where none of this happens.”

On his advice for up and coming WWE Performance Center recruits: