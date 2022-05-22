The Latest On Stephanie McMahon Taking Time Away From WWE, "There Are Reasons"

During the most recent PWTorch.com audio update, Wade Keller discussed Stephanie McMahon’s announcement that she will be taking some time away from her duties in WWE to focus on her family. The reason for her departure hasn't been disclosed, although many are speculating she needs time away after a hectic few months, although there may be more to the story yet to come out.

Kellar revealed, “I have been told not to expect the reasons that Stephanie is stepping away, to come out. But the implication is, there are reasons. So this isn’t going to be a public scandal. But it’s something. That’s about as much as I think I can say right now, based on the indications I’ve gotten from talking to people who know or know Stephanie and Hunter or know people who know them. And yeah, [they] are giving me indications of things.”

Keller then speculated on her reason for taking time away, “Whatever is going on, sounds like it’s just very private,” Keller said. “And I have not been given any indications of what that is. And so it’s a private and personal matter, it could have to do with Vince McMahon or Shane McMahon, or Triple H. It also could have to do with something completely different within the family or something completely different going on. I just can say that I’m pretty sure it will not get out, at least not imminently. And it’s probably not going to be something that’s like making headlines or anything like that…”

