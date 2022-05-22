WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Joey Janela Sets Foot On Fire In Scary GCW Botch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 22, 2022

Wrestlers having heat on them is nothing new in the world of professional wrestling, however, this past weekend Joey Janela had a different kind of heat on him. During Saturday’s GCW Maniac event Janela went up against Drew Parker in the main event and performed a spot where he hit a ‘Flaming Superkick’ on Parker.

Things however went a little wrong when the fire didn't put itself out, and the former AEW star was sat in the middle of the ring while trying to get the boot off. Thankfully the fire was able to be extinguished and no damage was done!


