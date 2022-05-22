WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Rockford - May 21, 2022

WWE hosted Saturday Night's Main Event on May 21, 2022, from the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL. The event featured SmackDown talent. Check out the full results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
- Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn
- GUNTHER (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Drew Gulak
- Aliyah defeated Shotzi
- WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated Los Lotharios, Viking Raiders, and
- Butch & Ridge Holland (w/ Sheamus)
- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal (w/ Shanky)
- Raquel Rodriguez defeated Natalya (w/ Shayna Baszler)
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
