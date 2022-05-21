WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Canton - May 21, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

WWE hosted a Saturday Night’s Main Event in Canton, Ohio on May 21. It featured the RAW roster and in the main event, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka.

Check out the full results, courtesy of WrestleZone:

- The Street Profits defeated Chad Gable & Otis

- Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

- AJ Styles & Liv Morgan defeated Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley

- United States Championship Match: Theory (c) defeated Mustafa Ali

- MVP hosted the VIP Lounge and Bobby Lashley came out to attack him

- Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

- RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch

Becky wasn’t a fan of my “Becky fears Asuka” poster so she snatched it and threw it in the middle of the aisle😭

Shoutout to security for handing it back lol #WWECanton pic.twitter.com/lCJ4g5AI9j — joelene (@illicitbanks) May 22, 2022