Former TNA Wrestling Star Marries

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

Pro wrestlers Kamille and Thom Latimer (Bram in TNA) are now married. Latimer was formerly married to Ashley Fliehr (Charlotte Flair) and Kamille previously dated Adam Scherr, better known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman.

Kamille shared a photo from her wedding day on her Instagram which can be viewed below.

WNS wishes the couple much happiness for the future.

