WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Former TNA Wrestling Star Marries

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

Former TNA Wrestling Star Marries

Pro wrestlers Kamille and Thom Latimer (Bram in TNA) are now married. Latimer was formerly married to Ashley Fliehr (Charlotte Flair) and Kamille previously dated Adam Scherr, better known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman. 

Kamille shared a photo from her wedding day on her Instagram which can be viewed below.

WNS wishes the couple much happiness for the future.

Read more news on WNS:

Will Ospreay Reveals Heartwarming Reason He Has "No Aspirations" To Join WWE

During an interview with WRESTHINGS, British pro wrestler Will Ospreay has revealed that he has no desire to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 21, 2022 02:45PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #kamille #thom latimer #bram
https://wrestlr.me/76368/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π