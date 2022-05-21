Exclusive Footage Of Bryan Danielson's Trapped Leg, Randy Orton Dances To Bianca Berlair's Theme,

- AEW has posted exclusive footage of Bryan Danielson's leg trapped between the ring and ramp following the conclusion of Rampage. This is now being reported as work and not a real incident:

- Following Friday's WWE SmackDown broadcast, Randy Ortondanced to Bianca Berlair's theme on his way to the backstage area:

- More names have been added to the lineup for Starrcast V. The latest names to be announced include Sgt. Slaughter, Ron Simmons, Nick Gage and Allie Katch. The event is scheduled to take place from July 29-31: