John Cena Spotted At Stamford Bridge, CM Punk Tweets Some Advice, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

- WWE veteran John Cena was spotted at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to watch Chelsea draw 1-1 against Leicester. Cena joined Matthew Vaughn, director of the upcoming spy film Argylle, Cena was reportedly sitting close to the soon-to-be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

- CM Punk shared the following message on Twitter: "Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable."

- The latest WWE Top 10 features the best moments from this week’s Friday Night SmackDown:

 

