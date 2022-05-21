Dave Meltzer On WWE Ban Rumors, Interesting Thunder Rosa Stat, Watch Lou Thesz vs. Buddy Rogers 1951

- There has been a longstanding rumor that pro wrestling journalist of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is banned from WWE events. He has debunked that rumor and told his followers on Twitter that he was taken out for dinner by two major WWE executives. He did not disclose who the executives were:

I was invited the last time they came here and was taken to lunch by two major executives. So I guess not. https://t.co/ryXj45u1nX — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 20, 2022

- A Twitter user has pointed out that since Thunder Rose won the AEW Women's Championship 64 days ago she has appeared for less than 20 minutes on AEW Dynamite:

No Joke Since winning the title 64 days ago Thunder Rosa has appeared less than 20 minutes her entire run on #AEWDynamite — 𝐃𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@DylanMatthews91) May 19, 2022

- Take a trip down memory lane, with this classic pro wrestling match featuring Lou Thesz (Aloysius Martin Thesz) vs. Buddy Rogers (Herman Gustav Rohde Jr.) in a Best 2 of 3 falls match with a 60-minute time limit. The match took place on Friday, January 26th, 1951, at the Chicago International Amphitheatre.