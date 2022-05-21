WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dave Meltzer On WWE Ban Rumors, Interesting Thunder Rosa Stat, Watch Lou Thesz vs. Buddy Rogers 1951

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

- There has been a longstanding rumor that pro wrestling journalist of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is banned from WWE events. He has debunked that rumor and told his followers on Twitter that he was taken out for dinner by two major WWE executives. He did not disclose who the executives were:

- A Twitter user has pointed out that since Thunder Rose won the AEW Women's Championship 64 days ago she has appeared for less than 20 minutes on AEW Dynamite:

- Take a trip down memory lane, with this classic pro wrestling match featuring Lou Thesz (Aloysius Martin Thesz) vs. Buddy Rogers (Herman Gustav Rohde Jr.) in a Best 2 of 3 falls match with a 60-minute time limit. The match took place on Friday, January 26th, 1951, at the Chicago International Amphitheatre. 


