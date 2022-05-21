WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) Thanks Fans For Impressive Exclusive Content Launch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) recently launched a fan subscription service for "exclusive content" on her personal website. In an update, Wrestling World CC reveals Perry has made almost $20,000 in subscriptions in just 24 hours!

CJ has taken Twitter to thank all of her fans for the impressive opening, expressing her gratitude and shock. 

