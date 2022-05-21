Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) Thanks Fans For Impressive Exclusive Content Launch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) recently launched a fan subscription service for "exclusive content" on her personal website. In an update, Wrestling World CC reveals Perry has made almost $20,000 in subscriptions in just 24 hours!

CJ has taken Twitter to thank all of her fans for the impressive opening, expressing her gratitude and shock.

So thankful and grateful to all my fans who have made us the largest launch day in Brand Army history!! The #HotFlexibleWifeCometh and she cometh with nothing but gratitude and shock!!! https://t.co/Z0ou8njihi pic.twitter.com/QXWMpMhaBj — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) May 20, 2022

