WWE Provides Injury Update For RK-Bro Following SmackDown

WWE has announced an injury update on Randy Orton and Riddle following their beatdown after being defeated by The Usos in a Winners Take All match to unify the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

In an update, WWE announced that Riddle suffered a bruised hip and a lower back. WWE noted that Riddle and Orton were both undergoing a medical evaluation.

These are storyline injuries.

Read more WWE news: