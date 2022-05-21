WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Provides Injury Update For RK-Bro Following SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

WWE Provides Injury Update For RK-Bro Following SmackDown

WWE has announced an injury update on Randy Orton and Riddle following their beatdown after being defeated by The Usos in a Winners Take All match to unify the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

In an update, WWE announced that Riddle suffered a bruised hip and a lower back. WWE noted that Riddle and Orton were both undergoing a medical evaluation.

These are storyline injuries.

Read more WWE news:

LA Knight Debuts On Tonight's SmackDown, He Has A New Look and Ring Name

During tonight's WWE SmackDown, in a backstage segment with WWE official Adam Pearce, Max Dupri, former NXT superstar LA Knight made his deb [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 20, 2022 09:02PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #rkbro #smackdown
https://wrestlr.me/76354/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π