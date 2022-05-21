Big Six Man Tag Match Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, a big match for next week's broadcast was announced. During the episode tonight Xavier Woods defeated Butch but then was attacked by him after the match.
Woods later revealed that he and Kofi Kingston will be facing Butch, Sheamus, and Ridghe Holland, and bringing a tag partner that the trios wouldn’t be happy about.
Who could it be?
⚡ WWE SmackDown Results - May 20, 2022
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 20, 2022): Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 20, 2022 08:57PM