Updated Double Or Nothing Card Following AEW Rampage

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on May 20, 2022

With a few more matches added on Rampage tonight, here is the card as it stands for Double or Nothing on May 29.

Buy In

- Hookhausen (Hook & Danhausen) vs Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling

Main Card

- House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) Vs Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix & PAC)

- The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Vs The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final: Adam Cole Vs Samoa Joe or Kyle O'Reilly

- Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final: Britt Baker or Toni Storm vs Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

- Anarchy In The Arena Match: Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) Vs Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson), Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (C) vs Anna Jay

- Three Way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (C) Vs Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee Vs Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs)

- AEW Women's World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (C) Vs Serena Deeb

- AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Adam Page (C) Vs CM Punk

Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!


