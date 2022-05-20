Updated Double Or Nothing Card Following AEW Rampage

With a few more matches added on Rampage tonight, here is the card as it stands for Double or Nothing on May 29.
- Hookhausen (Hook & Danhausen) vs Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling
- House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) Vs Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix & PAC)
- The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Vs The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)
- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final: Adam Cole Vs Samoa Joe or Kyle O'Reilly
- Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final: Britt Baker or Toni Storm vs Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho
- Anarchy In The Arena Match: Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) Vs Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson), Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz
TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (C) vs Anna Jay
- Three Way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (C) Vs Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee Vs Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs)
- AEW Women's World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (C) Vs Serena Deeb
- AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Adam Page (C) Vs CM Punk
Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!