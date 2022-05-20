AEW Rampage Results – May 20, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling, AEW Rampage! It’s NINE DAYS until Double or Nothing and the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments are getting towards the business end, we see another quarter final on this show alongside appearances from Blackpool Combat Club, House of Black and more. Let’s waste no more time, with Excalibur, Taz & The Wizard Chris Jericho on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno & 10) & Fuego Del Sol via Pinfall (9:28)

No entrances, we’re starting off hot and Evil Uno hits a chop on Brody King. He takes him down with a Hurricanrana but Brody comes back with a shoulder tackle and then brings Malakai Black in. Malakai and Uno go back and forth until 10 tags himself in and this allows Dark Order to take over as 10 hits a Release German Suplex on Black. Malakai fights back by locking in a Heel Hook and 10 fights out until Fuego tags himself in and Malakai takes over easily with a back elbow. He brings Buddy into the match who works over the arm of Fuego, sending a message to Penta as he does his arm snapper. Fuego escapes and Evil Uno charges in with multiple chops, Black tags himself in and Matthews hits a high boot on Uno. They target Evil Uno and 10 is taken off the apron but as Brody has Uno up, he can’t hold on and Uno escapes to allow Fuego to tag in. Brody takes Fuego out of the ring to the barricade to send us to break. The House of Black spend the break with Fuego isolated and Buddy Matthews attacking the arm of Fuego further.

Fuego fights back as we return and hits a standing Spanish Fly and both men make the tag. 10 comes in and takes out Black & Matthews only for Brody to stop him. 10 sends Brody to the outside and Dark Order hit a double team on Malakai and then 10 almost pins him with a Cannonball Senton. 10 sets up for the Full Nelson and can't get it, Malakai hits a Knee Strike but 10 stays standing until Malakai locks in a Knee Bar on the big man. Evil Uno makes the save after fighting off Matthews and Malakai fights him off only to walk into a 10 Discus Lariat. Malakai brings in Brody, 10 brings in Uno and Uno has him in trouble with some great kicks but Brody fights out of a Powerbomb and then takes out 10 and Fuego. The House deal with Fuego and 10 while Brody hits the Gonzo Bomb to pin Evil Uno. That was 10000 mph but fantastic.

Out come Death Triangle after the match and the stand on the ramp and uncover a Tombstone with House of Black & Double or Nothing on it signifying a match at the PPV.

Gunn Club & Acclaimed Interview

Lexy says Anthony Bowens is injured and they all ask Daddy Billy what to do and he tells Bowens they’ll have a scissor party when he gets back. This was great. I love this faction already. Give them a group name already!

FTR Interview

Tony Schiavone asks about the Roppongi Vice challenge and Cash accepts before Dax says the ROH tag championships aren’t a joke.

Shawn Spears defeated Big Damo via Pinfall (1:37)

Spears makes his entrance and he’s followed to the ring by Big Damo of all people! The bell sounds and Spears runs away. Spears tries to outmanoeuvre him and gets a kick in but Damo isn’t fazed and hits a Crossbody on the floor. Back in the ring, Damo hits a slam on Spears and a Cannonball Senton but Spears dodges the Vader Bomb and brings his knee pad down to hit Damo with the knee strike and then hits the C4 whilst calling out Wardlow.

After the match, Spears says Wardlow will be stuck in the cage with him next week, not the other way around.

Cutler Cam

Cole thanks Kyle for taking out Sting and beating Fenix and says the final between them is inevitable. Nick and Matt then call out The Hardys for Double or Nothing.

Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet w/ Mark Sterling, Jade Cargill & Kiera Hogan via Pinfall (6:52) in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarter Final

Red Velvet comes out first followed by Statlander who’s now from Long Island, not the Andromeda Galaxy. Ruby Soho who faces the winner at DoN is on commentary. The bell rings and Statlander shows her strength advantage, pushing Velvet into the corner. Velvet slaps her and she Press slams her with one arm to retaliate as Statlander shows off. Velvet tries a Tijeras and gets rag dolled by Statlander but she gets caught in the apron skirt and Velvet drops her with strikes in front of her friends. Statlander comes back though and slams her on the apron to send us to break. Velvet tries to fight back and Statlander is having none of it but Velvet manages to get on top again by targeting the knee of Kris with an Inverted Dragon Screw. She spends the rest of the break attacking the knee and distracting the ref so Kiera can attack too. Velvet slams the knee into the ring post and uses the ropes to attack further before we get the blackout.

We return to the action and Statlander hits a Knee Strike in the corner and follows with a Release German Suplex but Velvet kicks out at two. Statlander goes for the Delayed Suplex but Velvet sneaks out and hits the Final Slice but Statlander kicks out! Velvet verbally berates Kris and hits two elbows strikes and Statlander replies with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Velvet hits a Knee Strike after kicking out on the pin and manages to almost pin her with a weird Facebuster and then tries to hit a spinning kick but Statlander hits a Lariat and goes for the Friday Night Fever but Velvet rolls her up and then Kris rolls back to get the win!

The Baddies attack once the bell rings and Ruby tries to make the save but Jade takes her out and Kris is about to get hurt until Anna Jay makes the save.

Hookhausen vs Nese & Sterling Video Package

Look at this masterpiece in cinema.

Men of the Year Promo

The Men of the Year are in the ring. Ethan says bad things happen to those who cross their path. Scorpio then tells Sammy to come out with his belt but Sammy appears on the screen and says he’ll smash the belt if they don’t get the Mixed Tag match they want. Lambert says no and Sammy smashes the title then invites Kaz in to do the same after he threatens Sky.

Britt Baker & Toni Storm Interview

Tony Schiavone mentions their Semi-Final, Britt tries to apply pressure and Toni cuts her off to threaten her. Toni Storm has to win this tournament!

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Dante and Matt why they asked for this match and Dante says he wants a big win and Matt wants to show what it means to really mentor someone. Danielson says he loves violence and violence works before Moxley says he and Danielson are teachers and they teach with pain and torture before saying that if you enter the ring with the BCC, abandon all hope. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the Main Event!

Baddies Interview

Except it’s not, Jade Cargill challenges Anna Jay at Double or Nothing! Now it’s main event time.

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson) defeated Dante Martin & Matt Sydal via Pinfall (12:09)

William Regal joins commentary and sits the opposite end of the desk to Jericho who has Hager as his back up. Both teams make their entrances and the commentary booth are arguing as Moxley and Danielson attack their opponents at the bell. Mox takes Sydal outside and its Danielson and Dante in the ring. Moxley tags in quickly and carries on the attack, quickly earning a two count before bringing Danielson back in. Danielson locks in the Romero Special as Regal reminds Jake that it was him that helped him in WWE, not Jericho. Danielson brings in Moxley who lays in body shots and drops Dante in the corner but avoids Moxley charging at him and tags out to Sydal. Sydal tries a roll up then goes for multiple kicks and a Slice for two and the he tries another with a Standing Moonsault. The two men exchange chops but Moxley takes over, throws Sydal outside and brings Danielson in who hits Sydal with a Knee from the apron to the floor to send us to break. Danielson works on the arm of Sydal back in the ring and tags out to Moxley who has Sydal tied up on the mat. Matt escapes with a Jawbreaker but Mox takes him off the top rope with a strike then continues the attack on the outside. Sydal heads back in the ring and Moxley drops him with a strike straight away and then does it again. Mox hits a chop and Sydal fires in some kicks and staggers Moxley with a Roundhouse. Moxley makes the tag out and so does Sydal.

Danielson and Dante fight in the middle as we return, Dante wins out with a Dropkick then takes out both Bryan and Jon with a Tope Suicida. He almost pins Danielson but Moxley makes the save then Moxley chokes out Sydal on the outside and then Danielson cuts off the Nosedive and hits an Avalanche Falcon Arrow and transitions into the LeBell lock only for Dante to somehow make the ropes. Danielson lays in his kicks then tags out to Moxley, they go for a double team but Sydal cuts them off and he and Dante take Moxley down with stereo Roundhouse Kicks. Matt hits the Meteora on Danielson on the apron and Dante the Nosedive on Moxley but Danielson still breaks it up. Sydal pulls Danielson out of the ring and Moxley tries to hit the Paradigm Shift but Dante escapes and nearly pins him instead. He hits a kick and then tries a Dropkick from the top rope, Moxley counters into a Piledriver and still Dante kicks out at two! Moxley lays in the Hammer & Anvil Elbows onto Dante and then Danielson locks on a Triangle Choke and applies elbows to Sydal’s head when he tries to make the save before Moxley finally hits the Paradigm Shift and gets the victory.

After the match, The JAS attack Moxley & Danielson and Eddie, Santana & Ortiz run out to make the save.

Bryan Danielson's Leg?

AEW posted this to YouTube in case you were wondering what happened to Bryan Danielson after it was all over twitter yesterday!

That show was the fastest so far. It flew by. Let us know what you thought in the comments, follow me on Twitter @Knapphausen and have a great weekend. So long & Goodnight.