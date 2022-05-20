AEW Star Underwent Knee Surgery Earlier This Week

It was recently announced that The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens suffered an injury during a recent set of AEW Dark: Elevation TV tapings. Earlier in the week, Bowens noted that he wanted to appear on AEW Dynamite but "that opportunity was taken away" from him.

Bowens took to Twitter and revealed he has had surgery on his knee:

“Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage”

Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/QtSga0eFeC — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 20, 2022

WNS wishes Bowens all the best in his recovery.

Read more AEW news: