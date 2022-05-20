WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Underwent Knee Surgery Earlier This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

It was recently announced that The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens suffered an injury during a recent set of AEW Dark: Elevation TV tapings. Earlier in the week, Bowens noted that he wanted to appear on AEW Dynamite but "that opportunity was taken away" from him.

Bowens took to Twitter and revealed he has had surgery on his knee:

“Without getting into too much detail..bc of the attack after Elevation on Monday, I had to undergo a procedure this week to fix my knee. Story of my life..1 step forward, 2 steps back. #AEWRampage”

WNS wishes Bowens all the best in his recovery.

Tags: #aew #anthony bowens #the acclaimed
