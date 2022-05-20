WWE Commentator Joining Edge's Judgement Day Faction?

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been posting images on his social media with no caption of those rumored to be the fourth member of his Judgement Day faction, the first was Ciampa and then Paige, and now WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves. Check below what Edge today posted:
May 20, 2022
