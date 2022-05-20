WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Commentator Joining Edge's Judgement Day Faction?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

WWE Commentator Joining Edge's Judgement Day Faction?

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been posting images on his social media with no caption of those rumored to be the fourth member of his Judgement Day faction, the first was Ciampa and then Paige, and now WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves. Check below what Edge today posted:

Read more on the fourth member of Judgement Day:

Has Edge Just Revealed The Fourth Member Of Judgement Day?

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge has posted a photo with no caption on Instagram of former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. This is extremely interesting [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2022 05:59PM

Edge Continues To Tease Fourth Member Of Judgement Day

We recently reported, Edge posted a photo with no caption on Instagram of former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa who has been strongly rumored a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2022 05:09PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #edge #judgement day #corey graves
https://wrestlr.me/76342/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π