Two New Matched Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

WWE has announced two more matches for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Xavier Woods vs. Butch and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn has been officially scheduled and announced on the WWE website.

The show will also feature the much-anticipated title unification match between RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

