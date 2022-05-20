Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown: Winners Take All Tag Title Unification Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The only match confirmed for the 2-hour broadcast as of this report is RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Winners Take All Title Unification Match.

In addition to the aforementioned names, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are advertised for tonight.

WWE will also be building toward WWE Hell In a Cell with more matches expected to be announced.

Read more SmackDown news: