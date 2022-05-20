WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Briscoes Defend Tag Titles, Mia Yum In Six-Woman Tag Action, Next Week's IMPACT Wrestling Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

Briscoes Defend Tag Titles, Mia Yum In Six-Woman Tag Action, Next Week's IMPACT Wrestling Matches

- The Briscoes defended their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship successfully on this week’s IMPACT Wrestling. Mark and Jay Briscoe defeated Joe Doering and Deaner in the main event of the show:

- In other IMPACT news, Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie, and Jordynne Grace went up against Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Deonna Purrazzo in a six-woman Knockouts Tag Team match. Check out a clip below:

- IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches for next week’s show on AXS TV:

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley
* Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace
* Masha Slamovich vs. Havok
* Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

 


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxstv #the briscoes #mia yim
https://wrestlr.me/76332/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π