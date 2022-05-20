Briscoes Defend Tag Titles, Mia Yum In Six-Woman Tag Action, Next Week's IMPACT Wrestling Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

- The Briscoes defended their IMPACT World Tag Team Championship successfully on this week’s IMPACT Wrestling. Mark and Jay Briscoe defeated Joe Doering and Deaner in the main event of the show:

- In other IMPACT news, Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie, and Jordynne Grace went up against Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Deonna Purrazzo in a six-woman Knockouts Tag Team match. Check out a clip below:

- IMPACT Wrestling has announced four matches for next week’s show on AXS TV:

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley

* Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace

* Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

* Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian