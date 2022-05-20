Updated Match Card for IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary PPV

IMPACT will celebrate its 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card for the event following this week's IMPACT on AXS TV:

IMPACT World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the IMPACT Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the IMPACT X Division Title

Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel or Alex Shelley vs. two challengers TBD vs. Ace Austin (c)