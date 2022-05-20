WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Updated Match Card for IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

Updated Match Card for IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary PPV

IMPACT will celebrate its 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card for the event following this week's IMPACT on AXS TV:

IMPACT World Title Match
Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the IMPACT Knockouts World Title
Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the IMPACT X Division Title
Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel or Alex Shelley vs. two challengers TBD vs. Ace Austin (c)


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxstv #slammiversary
https://wrestlr.me/76331/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π