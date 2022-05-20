WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Results (5/19/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 20, 2022

Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows:

  • Crazzy Steve w/ Decay (Black Taurus, Havok & Rosemary) def Zicky Dice w/ Johnny Swinger
  • Laredo Kid def Mike Bailey – Ultimate X Qualifying Match
  • AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace def Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans & Deonna Purrazzo
  • The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) def The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)
  • Masha Slamovich def Shawna Reed
  • IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Briscoe (Mark & Jay Briscoe) def Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Deaner) w/ Eric Young – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
Source: impactwrestling.com

