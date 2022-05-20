IMPACT Wrestling Results (5/19/2022)
Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 20, 2022
Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows:
Crazzy Steve w/ Decay (Black Taurus, Havok & Rosemary) def Zicky Dice w/ Johnny Swinger
Laredo Kid def Mike Bailey – Ultimate X Qualifying Match
AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace def Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans & Deonna Purrazzo
The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) def The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)
Masha Slamovich def Shawna Reed
IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Briscoe (Mark & Jay Briscoe) def Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Deaner) w/ Eric Young – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship
