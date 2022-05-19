WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases Over 900,00 Viewers This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2022

Wednesday's May 18 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw another increase in viewership this week, which numbers rising over 900,000 viewers for the promotions return to Houston, according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast delivered an average of 922,000 viewers, up on last week's 840,000 viewers. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.33 rating or 430,000 viewers which is level with last week.

Dynamite finished No. 7 for cable original programming for the night.


