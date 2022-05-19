WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Edge Continues To Tease Fourth Member Of Judgement Day

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2022

We recently reported, Edge posted a photo with no caption on Instagram of former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa who has been strongly rumored as the fourth member of Judgement Day alongside Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Edge continues to tease with his cryptic posts, today taking to Twitter to share a photo of Paige with no caption. Paige then retweeted which has sent fans into a wild frenzy of speculation once again.

Paige has not wrestled since her in-ring retirement in 2017 due to spinal stenosis but some believe she will one day get the medical all-clear to step in the ring again.

