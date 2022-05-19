WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Starrcast V News: Johnny Gargano Set For Panel, Two WWE Hall Of Famers Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2022

- A former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano has been announced to appear at the upcoming Starrcast V weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. Starrcast announced today that the former NXT Champion will join a special panel to discuss what his next move will be:

- Bret Hart will also be part of a panel looking back at his match against Davey Boy Smith, The British Bulldog at the 1992 SummerSlam event to mark the 30-year anniversary:

- Mick Foley will also be at Starrcast and he is set to bring his Foley is Pod to the event. Foley is Pod will be an upcoming podcast as part of Conrad Thompson’s network of podcasts:


