Starrcast V News: Johnny Gargano Set For Panel, Two WWE Hall Of Famers Announced

- A former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano has been announced to appear at the upcoming Starrcast V weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. Starrcast announced today that the former NXT Champion will join a special panel to discuss what his next move will be:

The wrestling world was abuzz last night about @JohnnyGargano and at #STARRCAST he will be on stage for a panel that hopes to answer what everyone wants to know…



What's NeXT?



Bracelets & @FiteTV pre-orders go ON SALE TOMORROW at 12pm ET at https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry! pic.twitter.com/AYPxRyRcmi — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 19, 2022

- Bret Hart will also be part of a panel looking back at his match against Davey Boy Smith, The British Bulldog at the 1992 SummerSlam event to mark the 30-year anniversary:

Bret vs. Davey. 30 years later.



Tickets Friday: https://t.co/FhDfHRItRV pic.twitter.com/WjPtZfzIW2 — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) May 19, 2022

- Mick Foley will also be at Starrcast and he is set to bring his Foley is Pod to the event. Foley is Pod will be an upcoming podcast as part of Conrad Thompson’s network of podcasts: