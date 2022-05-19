Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling: Tag Team Championship Match, The Good Brothers, Mia Yim

Tonight IMPACT Wrestling returns to AXS TV at 8PM EST. The following lineup has been announced for the 2-hour broadcast:
- Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (c) vs. Violent by Design
- Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo & Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie & Jordynne Grace
- Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey
- The Good Brothers vs. The OGK
- Masha Slamovich vs. Shawna Reed
