Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling: Tag Team Championship Match, The Good Brothers, Mia Yim

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2022

Tonight IMPACT Wrestling returns to AXS TV at 8PM EST. The following lineup has been announced for the 2-hour broadcast:

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (c) vs. Violent by Design

- Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo & Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie & Jordynne Grace

- Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey

- The Good Brothers vs. The OGK

- Masha Slamovich vs. Shawna Reed


