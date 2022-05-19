Road Dogg: "If There Was Money In Wrestling, Tony Khan Wouldn't Have Had To Buy Ring Of Honor."

Road Dogg recently sat down with WrestleZone, where he gave high praise to The Gunn Club.

“They’re really good. They’re learning how to work. It’s not to get Uncle Dave to give them a five star match, it’s to be entertaining. It’s to entertain people. If you ask me, that’s the name of the game. If there was money in wrestling, Tony Khan wouldn’t have had to buy Ring Of Honor back. It would have never gone out of business, because they had great wrestling. But, people wanna be entertained too. You gotta give them a little glitz and glamour. You gotta give them a little carny."

Road Dogg continued:

“People wanna be entertained. Jamie Dundee said one time ‘There ain’t a dime in wrestling.’ I almost believe that now. [There’s] very few just really good wrestlers. What, you can count five or ten tops? But the ones you know that are most famous were horrible in the ring. We can go down the list. I say horrible, I didn’t mean that as everything is hyperbole these days. They just weren’t great workers. They had something other than that that people grabbed on to. They wanted emotional investment into this character, into this talent, into this guy. I have to be emotionally invested in him. If I’m not, it doesn’t count. None of it matters, wins, losses, it doesn’t matter. If you don’t make an emotional attachment to the viewing audience or the live event attendee, you may as well pack it up.”