Thunder Rosa Reveals How Much Longer She Thinks She Has In The Ring

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 19, 2022

Thunder Rosa recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where she spoke about how much longer she will continue to wrestle.

“I’m going to wrestle as long as possible, but I don’t think I want to be wrestling after I’m 45. I know some of my peers at that age and they’re still wrestling. I personally don’t want to because it’s very taxing on your body. I can wrestle to the caliber, to the level that I’ve been wrestling at, for another three to four years…But I also have to scale back and take care of my body."

On how she's currently feeling:

"My body feels 100 percent right now. I cannot tell you, for so long, I was in so much pain because I was wrestling so much. This schedule that we have, if you have a family, it’s really good because you get to spend more time with your family, unless you’re like me and you’re a workaholic and you’re always working.”

 

Source: fightful.com
