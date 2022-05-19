Thunder Rosa Reveals How Much Longer She Thinks She Has In The Ring

Thunder Rosa recently sat down with Blake Oestriecher of Forbes, where she spoke about how much longer she will continue to wrestle.

“I’m going to wrestle as long as possible, but I don’t think I want to be wrestling after I’m 45. I know some of my peers at that age and they’re still wrestling. I personally don’t want to because it’s very taxing on your body. I can wrestle to the caliber, to the level that I’ve been wrestling at, for another three to four years…But I also have to scale back and take care of my body."

On how she's currently feeling: