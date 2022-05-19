Toni Storm Reveals WWE Wanted Her To Be "Embarassed" And Stripped Down To Her Underwear

Toni Storm was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where she took some time to talk about going up against Jamie Hayer.

“She’s probably the strongest woman I’ve ever been in the ring with, seriously. I’m not going to lie.” “I don’t want to give her too much credit or anything, but I felt like an infant being thrown around in there. That was pretty cool.” “I lived with her for a few months. She would go to this garage gym for two hours straight and you could hear screaming,”

Storm revealed she thought she was done with wrestling when her WWE stint came to an end.

“There were moments at first where I was like, ‘Oh, well, this is shockingly terrible. I’m going to leave forever.'” “I mean, it didn’t last long. I sat on it for a while. You get that wrestling itch. I really thought it was dead. I really thought I was done. I’m never done. I’m a lifer.” “I’ll probably be around until I’m old as hell and I’ll probably have kids that wrestle. I’m here for life. What else am I gonna do? I don’t have any other qualifications. I don’t like anything else. I never showed an interest in anything whatsoever. I didn’t really go to school.”

On the pie angle with Charlotte Flair: