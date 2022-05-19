WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
David Crockett Files Trademark For "Jim Crocket Promotions"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 19, 2022

What's old is new again.

As of May 15th, David Crockett filed to trademark "Jim Crockett Promotions" and "JCP" for merchandise and entertainment purposes.

The filings read:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network

Ric Flair's final match, which is taking place on July 31st as part of Starrcast V, is being promoted under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner. It's currently unknown if this will be used in any other capacity following the convention.

Source: fightful.com
