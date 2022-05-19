NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Day 4 Results + Updated Standings (05/19/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 19, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night four of their Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament earlier today from Hachinohe City East Gymnasium in Aomori, Japan, which aired on NJPW World.

The results are as follows:

- YOH & Hiroyoshi Tenzan def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku) - Alex Zayne, Clark Connors, Ryusuke Taguchi & Jado def. BULLET CLUB (Gedo, Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo) - Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) def. Tiger Mask & Ace Austin - BOSJ B Block: Wheeler Yuta (2) def. DOUKI (2) - BOSJ B Block: El Lindaman (2) def. Titan (0) - BOSJ B Block: BUSHI (2) def. Robbie Eagles (2) - BOSJ B Block: El Phantasmo (4) def. Master Wato (0) - BOSJ B Block: El Desperado (4) def. TJP (2)

The updated standings are: