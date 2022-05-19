Jim Ross Believes WWE Missed The Boat On Rob Van Dam Back In 2001

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about Rob Van Dam getting a push when he came to the WWF back in 2001.

“Without a doubt [he could’ve been elevated like Chris Jericho]. Absolutely. You’ve gotta have the balls to make changes. You’ve gotta have the balls to change quarterbacks. You’ve gotta have balls to do these things. We apparently didn’t have the balls or the commitment, or maybe outside influences were manipulating Vince’s pattern. Vince is too smart of a promoter to not hear the audience. Van Dam always consistently got a big pop, telling me that the audience was glad to see him and were excited about what he was getting ready to do. He had a unique style, and nobody else was like RVD.”

On why RVD was a missed opportunity for WWE: