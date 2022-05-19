Edge Wanted Top Dolla To Host RAW Underground

AJ Francis, known in WWE as Top Dolla, was introduced to many fans through hosting WWE's Most Wanted Treasures show on A&E.
Speaking with Fightful, AJ spoke about the possibility of continuing to host the show.
“I’m down. I’m 100% down. It’s just people all the time tell me that, ‘Yeah, the show wouldn’t be the same without you. You were the thread for all the fans of the show.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that was intentional.’ The director told me, ‘Yo, we’re telling this story through you.’”
On other hosting gigs that could have been, AJ said this:
“Literally, the true story about that is, Edge calls me and he goes, ‘Send me some promos.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ ‘Cause I’d already sent Edge a bunch of promos and stuff that we’ve talked about and matches. Edge is a really good guy and he’s always looking to help out. I call him Adam, but yeah. He calls and he’s like, ‘Send me some promos.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ I send him two / three promos and then he doesn’t get back to me until the next day. Mind you, I’m on the road doing Most Wanted Treasures at this point. So he’s like, ‘We were in a meeting with Vince and other people and they were talking about who’s going to host RAW Underground and I thought you’d be the perfect host for it. They were actually gonna run with you as the host, but you’re on the road doing Most Wanted Treasures and that’s gonna take up too much of your schedule to be able to come back and do RAW Underground.’
“So that’s when Shane comes out as the host and then, if you really know, you got Briana, who was on RAW Underground hosting for a little bit, too. That would have been a cool opportunity, too. But honestly, I was so ingratiated in what I was doing with Most Wanted Treasures.”