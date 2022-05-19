Edge Wanted Top Dolla To Host RAW Underground

AJ Francis, known in WWE as Top Dolla, was introduced to many fans through hosting WWE's Most Wanted Treasures show on A&E.

Speaking with Fightful, AJ spoke about the possibility of continuing to host the show.

“I’m down. I’m 100% down. It’s just people all the time tell me that, ‘Yeah, the show wouldn’t be the same without you. You were the thread for all the fans of the show.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that was intentional.’ The director told me, ‘Yo, we’re telling this story through you.’”

On other hosting gigs that could have been, AJ said this: