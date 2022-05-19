Nikkita Lyons Recalls Story Of Getting Foot In Door Of WWE, Natalya's Advice

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Nikkita Lyons spoke about when she got signed with WWE and what that was like.

“I had no idea. I was expecting to not find out for a couple weeks, maybe even a month. I really went into it having no expectations other than I’m gonna go in here and do the best I can do. It would be a life-changer. But literally right after, I remember who it was – Samoa Joe pulled me aside and was like, ‘Hey, we want to talk to you real quick.’ I was like, ‘Really?’ It was right after we broke for that last ‘good job, ya’ll did great.’ He brought me in the room, and there was Triple H and producers and camera. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ Then it happened. Obviously, I busted out crying, and it was amazing. I was extremely excited and grateful.”

On working with Natalya in NXT:

“Oh my goodness, she is wonderful. She is the sweetest person, and I’m just grateful. Put it this way, she texted me this morning to see how my knee was doing. She is such a sweetheart and so great to work with. I just loved working with her, and I can’t wait to do it again if I have the opportunity.”

On the best advice she received from her: