Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing PPV

Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, the upcoming Double or Nothing 2022 card was updated. Check out the updated lineup below:
- AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. CM Punk
- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
- Gang Warfare: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz
- Wardlow vs. MJFIf Wardlow wins, he is released from his contract with MJF. If he loses, he is barred from ever signing an AEW contract.
- Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. TBD
- Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Competitors TBD
- Buy-In Match: HookHausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling
