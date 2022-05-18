WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, the upcoming Double or Nothing 2022 card was updated. Check out the updated lineup below:

-  AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. CM Punk

-  AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

-  AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

-  Gang Warfare: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz

- Wardlow vs. MJFIf Wardlow wins, he is released from his contract with MJF. If he loses, he is barred from ever signing an AEW contract.

-  Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. TBD

-  Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Competitors TBD

-  Buy-In Match: HookHausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling

Read this week's AEW Dynamite results:

AEW Dynamite Results – May 18, 2022 

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another completely and utterly stacked episode of AEW Dynamite. The Owen [...]

— Jonny Knapp May 18, 2022 10:53PM

 

