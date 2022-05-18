Kenny Omega Reportedly Returns To AEW Executive Vice President Role

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has reportedly returned to his backstage role as an Executive Vice President. Omega has been out of action recovering from a number of surgeries and is expected to be out of the ring for some time yet.
As recently reported, Omega has also been working heavily on the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game. You can read more news on his involvement below.
