📸 PHOTO: AJ Mendez Shows Reveals Impressive Physique

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

Women Of Wrestling (WOW) Executive Producer AJ Mendez, better known to WWE fans as AJ took to her personal Twitter to reveal her impressive physique following the promotion’s recent set of TV tapings from earlier this week.

Mendez retired from the ring due to a spinal injury in April 2015. Some fans are hoping her new physique could be the start of her getting back in ring shape for a match.

We'll have to wait and see!

