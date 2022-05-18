Maki Itoh Revealed As Joker On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

The second joker revealed on tonight's AEW was Maki Itoh.

She went up against Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s opponent in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Interestingly, Itoh and Baker were paired up together at last year’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Baker won the match with the Lock Jaw advancing in the tournament. Baker will face Toni Storm upcoming semifinals.