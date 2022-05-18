WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Maki Itoh Revealed As Joker On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

Maki Itoh Revealed As Joker On AEW Dynamite

The second joker revealed on tonight's AEW was Maki Itoh.

She went up against Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s opponent in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Interestingly, Itoh and Baker were paired up together at last year’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Baker won the match with the Lock Jaw advancing in the tournament. Baker will face Toni Storm upcoming semifinals.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #dynamite #maki itoh
https://wrestlr.me/76292/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π