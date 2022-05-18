WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

Before Wednesday's episode of Dynamite in Houston, Texas, the following matches were taped for next week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation which will air on YouTube:

- Ethan Page defeated JD Griffey
- Mercedes Martinez defeated Hyan
- The Butcher and The Blade defeated The Varsity Blonds
- Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Reynolds
- Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki
- Anthony Ogogo defeated The Mysterious Q

