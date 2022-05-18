SPOILERS For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark Elevation

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

Before Wednesday's episode of Dynamite in Houston, Texas, the following matches were taped for next week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation which will air on YouTube:

- Ethan Page defeated JD Griffey

- Mercedes Martinez defeated Hyan

- The Butcher and The Blade defeated The Varsity Blonds

- Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Reynolds

- Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki

- Anthony Ogogo defeated The Mysterious Q

