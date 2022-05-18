WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Added To Boston and New York City WWE Events

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

WWE has added Roman Reigns to two big upcoming events.

The first an upcoming SmackDown TV event in Boston, MA at TD Garden on July 22, Reigns will appear alongside SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre, and more.

Additionally, Reigns is now advertised to appear at the WWE RAW event on July 25 at Madison Square Garden in New York City which will serve as the go-home edition of Raw for SummerSlam 2022.

We'll update you on match cards for both events soon.


