David Otunga Appears In Trailer For New Disney+ She-Hulk Series

David Otunga has a new gig.
Yesterday, the first trailer for the new Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped. In the trailer, there's a brief shot of David Otunga as one of Jennifer Walters' dates.
I had to show off my biceps for #SheHulk 💪🏽 I couldn’t help it! I can’t wait for you all to see it! @MarvelStudios @disneyplus @Marvel https://t.co/XvxtFgcXqE— David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) May 17, 2022
You'll like her when she's angry.— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 17, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/3e946gsSvh