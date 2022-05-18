WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
David Otunga Appears In Trailer For New Disney+ She-Hulk Series

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 18, 2022

David Otunga has a new gig.

Yesterday, the first trailer for the new Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped. In the trailer, there's a brief shot of David Otunga as one of Jennifer Walters' dates.


