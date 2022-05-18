Vampiro Signs On To Appear In "The Wrestling Code" Video Game

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 18, 2022

It has been announced by Virtual Basement that Vampiro has signed a deal to appear in their upcoming Wrestling Code video game.

The announcement, posted on Twitter, is below.

I never thought I would be picking up the devil himself at the airport for a week-long stay...🦇



An international legend 🇲🇽🇯🇵🇺🇸🇨🇦



Officially signed on "The Wrestling Code" video game



"Vampiro" @vampiro_vampiro

#TheWrestlingCode #wrestling #UE4 #indiedev #TWC pic.twitter.com/6aOLKLzdnQ — Virtual Basement® (@VirtualBasement) May 17, 2022

Virtual Basement previously announced Promotion Manager (GM Mode) for 'The Wrestling Code.' A release date has not yet been confirmed.