Vampiro Signs On To Appear In "The Wrestling Code" Video Game

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 18, 2022

Vampiro Signs On To Appear In "The Wrestling Code" Video Game

It has been announced by Virtual Basement that Vampiro has signed a deal to appear in their upcoming Wrestling Code video game.

The announcement, posted on Twitter, is below.

Virtual Basement previously announced Promotion Manager (GM Mode) for 'The Wrestling Code.' A release date has not yet been confirmed.


Tags: #the wrestling code #vampiro
