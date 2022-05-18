Vampiro Signs On To Appear In "The Wrestling Code" Video Game

It has been announced by Virtual Basement that Vampiro has signed a deal to appear in their upcoming Wrestling Code video game.
The announcement, posted on Twitter, is below.
I never thought I would be picking up the devil himself at the airport for a week-long stay...🦇— Virtual Basement® (@VirtualBasement) May 17, 2022
An international legend 🇲🇽🇯🇵🇺🇸🇨🇦
Officially signed on "The Wrestling Code" video game
"Vampiro" @vampiro_vampiro
#TheWrestlingCode #wrestling #UE4 #indiedev #TWC pic.twitter.com/6aOLKLzdnQ
Virtual Basement previously announced Promotion Manager (GM Mode) for 'The Wrestling Code.' A release date has not yet been confirmed.