KC Navarro Files New Trademarks

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 18, 2022

KC Navarro has filed some new trademarks for "Kid Christian" and "Truly Blessed" for merchandising purposes.

Full descriptions:

Mark For: TRULY BLESSED trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: KID CHRISTIAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.

Back on April 27th, Navarro trademarked his ring name for similar purposes.

Mark For: KC NAVARRO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Navarro wrestles for MLW currently, while making appearances on AEW Dark.

Source: fightful.com
