KC Navarro Files New Trademarks

KC Navarro has filed some new trademarks for "Kid Christian" and "Truly Blessed" for merchandising purposes.
Full descriptions:
Mark For: TRULY BLESSED trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.
Mark For: KID CHRISTIAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.
Back on April 27th, Navarro trademarked his ring name for similar purposes.
Mark For: KC NAVARRO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Navarro wrestles for MLW currently, while making appearances on AEW Dark.